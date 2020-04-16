Jste-li členem (jakéhokoli) krizového štábu, je třeba mít správný outfit. Červená je barvou válečníků, značí sílu a energii a dodává odvahu. Bavlněný svetr se zipem a stojáčkem je praktický kousek pro všechny pohromy.

 Cena 4999 Kč, prodává GANT. Do obchodu
Luxusní, současné, minimalistické. Takové jsou doplňky z dílny české značky Alexmonhart. Unisex psaníčko Art.07 Bodybag z italské kůže můžete nosit na tři způsoby.

 Cena 7500 Kč, prodává ALEXMONHART. Do obchodu
Pro rybáře z Aljašky, ale i časté umývače rukou v srdci Evropy. Intenzivní hydratační krém Kiehl’s na ruce je navržen i pro mimořádně suchou a namáhanou pokožku. Směs rostlinných olejů zklidní, zregeneruje a posílí před výskytem extrémně suchých míst.

 Cena za 75 ml 460 Kč, prodává DOUGLAS. Do obchodu
Návrhář Jacques Marie Mage přichází s edicí slunečních brýlí Dealan inspirovaných Bobem Dylanem. V kampani je nasadil i filmový James Bond, herec Daniel Craig.

 Cena 25 000 Kč, prodává ŽILKA OPTIK STUDIO.
Chybí vám pravidelné návštěvy barbershopu? Dopřejte si alespoň část luxusní péče i doma. Zkuste krém na holení ve stylové luxusní misce s vůní santalu od nejstaršího pánského holičství světa.

 Cena za 99 gramů 890 Kč, prodává TRUEFITT & HILL. Do obchodu
Kabát sklouzne z nahých ramen v předsíni bytu v Paříži. V knihovně diskutují přátelé, v temných rozích si špitají milenci. Interiérový parfém Cafe Society od Frederica Malleho zachycuje vůni domácího večírku, kterou si můžete navodit, i když jste v bytě úplně sami.

 Cena za 450 ml 3650 Kč, prodává INGREDIENTS. Do obchodu
Podpořte nákupem malé české podnikatele. V udržitelném butiku Nila najdete třeba tenisky od značky Veja vyrobené z ekologických materiálů, jako je přírodní kaučuk z Amazonie.

 Cena 3390 Kč, prodává NILA. Do obchodu
Bude-li třeba utahovat opasky, dělejte to s kvalitní kůží od trutnovské značky Kara. Opasek má decentní prošívání a barvu lahodného koňaku.

 Cena 599 Kč, prodává KARA. Do obchodu
