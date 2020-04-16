Pokud už ztrácíte pojem o tom, který den v týdnu vlastně je, nevadí. Nadčasový styl značky COS nevyjde z módy ani za několik let a v oranžovém overalu vám bude víc než příjemně.

 Cena 99 eur, prodává COS. Do obchodu
Zbavte se stresu v turbulentních dobách a ponořte se do horké vany. Na domácí spa se vám bude hodit The Martini, relaxační koupelová himálajská sůl s olejem z chia semínek.

 Cena 35 dolarů, prodává GOOP. Do obchodu
Hodiny nepřítomnosti. Parfém Heures d’Absence evokuje velké úniky, okamžiky, kdy se zastaví čas, člověk se ponoří do snu a jeho tělo odpluje někam do věčnosti. Zahalte se do ódy na květinová pole v Grasse.

 Cena za 100 ml 210 eur, prodává LOUIS VUITTON.
Odvážné futuristické tenisky Interaction mají ultralehkou masivní podešev, která změkčuje každý krok. Semiš, neopren a hladká kůže tvoří překvapivě estetickou kompozici.

 Cena 385 eur, prodává HOGAN.
Měřit čas zbývající do konce karantény můžete hodinkami Maillon de Cartier. Příjemné na dotek díky zaobleným rohům, opulentní díky diamantovému ciferníku.

 Info o ceně v butiku, prodává CARTIER.
Zůstaňte v kontaktu. Přichází velký návrat „véčka“. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip posouvá hranice smartphonů s ohebným displejem a nejvýkonnějším fotoaparátem na trhu. Složený se vejde pohodlně do kapsy, rozložený může sloužit jako „stativ“ při focení selfie nebo natáčení vlogů.

 Cena 38 990 Kč, prodává SAMSUNG. Do obchodu
Masážní váleček z nádherného zeleného křemene zlepšuje krevní oběh, rozproudí lymfatický systém a tím podporuje redukci otoků a očních kruhů. Pomáhá také zjemnit mimické svaly, vyhladit vrásky a rozzářit unavenou a mdlou pleť.

 Cena 590 Kč, prodává SEPHORA. Do obchodu
Česká klenotnická značka ALOve je mladší sestrou ALO diamonds. Prsten z růžového zlata je součástí jarní květinové kolekce a září jasněji než první sluneční paprsky díky diamantovému osázení.

 Cena 11 600 Kč, prodává ALOVE. Do obchodu
Adresář

ALEXMONHART, www.alexmonhart.com;
ALOVE, www.alove.cz;
CARTIER, Pařížská 2, Praha 1 tel.: 221 729 600;
COS, Pařížská 205/23, Praha 1, tel.: 245 001 945, www.cosstores.com;
DOUGLAS, www.douglas.cz;
GANT, www.gant.cz;
GOOP, www.goop.com;
HOGAN, Pařížská 19, Praha 1, tel.: 724 778 417;
INGREDIENTS, Maiselova 41/21, Praha 1, tel.: 774 446 888, www.ingredients-store.com;
KARA, www.kara.cz;
LOUIS VUITTON, Pařížská 3, Praha 1, tel.: 224 812 774;
NILA, Korunní 806/9, Praha 3, tel.: 777 755 837, www.nila.cz;
SAMSUNG, www.samsung.com;
SEPHORA, www.sephora.cz;
TRUEFITT & HILL, www.truefittandhill.cz;
ŽILKA OPTIK STUDIO, Budečská 793/1, Praha 2, tel.: 222 522 435.