Dost bylo tepláků a domácího oblečení. Už se nemůžete dočkat, až obléknete něco okázalejšího? Návrhářka Zuzana Kubíčková přestěhovala ateliér a showroom do většího prostoru v ulici Anny Letenské 12. Vyrazte za ní pro ženské siluety, nádherné materiály a propracované střihy.

 Cena 21 200 Kč, prodává ZUZANA KUBÍČKOVÁ. Do obchodu
Kombinace ekologie a luxusu. V nádherné, zcela recyklovatelné keramické dóze se skrývá luxusní krém na bázi kmenových buněk z konopí nejvyšší kvality. Zušlechťující péče Terra Bella od značky Ayuna vás okouzlí.

 Cena 12 200 Kč, prodává BYSSINE. Do obchodu
KI NO BI (neboli „krása ročních období“) je prémiový gin z japonské destilérky v Kjótu. Je vyroben z 11 pečlivě vybraných rostlinných látek jako čaj, zázvor nebo jalovec, které jsou macerovány v rýžovém destilátu a následně individuálně destilovány.
Tím si gin získává nezaměnitelnou, svěží a dokonale jemnou chuť. Cena 1399 Kč, prodává PRESTIGE SELECTION. Do obchodu
Batoh z nové kolekce kožených doplňků Montblanc M_Gram 4810 je inspirovaný geometrií a typografií z archivu značky. Podtrhuje tak bohaté dědictví domu a připomíná art deco dvacátých let minulého století, jednoho z nejdůležitějších období značky.

 Cena 26 300 Kč, prodává MONTBLANC. Do obchodu
Rodinné šperkařství Gismondi 1754 pomáhá dětem. Charitativní náramek z kolekce PRIA de MÄ nese ochranný symbol anděla v růžovém zlatě s diamanty. Část z výtěžku z prodeje je v České republice věnována nadaci BE Charity, jejíž patronkou je Bára Nesvadbová.

 Cena je 15 700 Kč, prodává GISMONDI 1754. Do obchodu
Zajímavá alternativa kávy je vyrobená z praženého kořene pampelišky. Neobsahuje žádný kofein, takže ji můžete pít od rána do večera, a navíc si vás podmaní příjemně nasládlou vůní a nahořklou chutí. Lidová medicína také říká, že stimuluje metabolismus.

 Cena 260 Kč, prodává SONNENTOR. Do obchodu
Nový parfém Mixed Emotions od Byredo je plný kontrastů. Je to odraz nejisté doby, ve které žijeme, a smíšených pocitů, jež v nás vyvolává. Uklidňující tóny maté a pronikavost černého rybízu kontrastuje s dřevitým základem. Ten podtrhují černý čaj a fialkové lístky.

 Cena za 50 ml je 3550 Kč, prodává INGREDIENTS. Do obchodu
Britská značka Vispring se stala průkopníkem v oblasti spací kultury, když jako první v roce 1901 použila kapsičkové pružiny. Navždy tím změnila pohled na spánek a představila dosud nepoznanou úroveň pohodlí.
Dopřejte si přírodní materiály, jako je shetlandská vlna, mušelín, hedvábí a alpaka, navíc se zárukou 30 let. Info o ceně na dotaz, prodává DREAMBEDS. Do obchodu
Zářivá barva, měkoučká kůže, moderní, a přesto nostalgický geometrický tvar. Kabelku Triangular Flap uvedla italská značka Bottega Veneta v kolekci Salon 01 pro jaro a léto.

 Info o ceně v butiku, prodává BOTTEGA VENETA. Do obchodu
Adresář

BOTTEGA VENETA, Pařížská 119/14, Praha 1, tel.: 222 310 054, www.mconcept.cz;
BYSSINE, www.byssine.com;
DREAMBEDS, www.dreambeds.cz;
GISMONDI 1754, Pařížská 935/4, Praha 1. tel.: 222 211 192, Instagram @gismondi1754_prague;
INGREDIENTS, Maiselova 41/21, Praha 1, tel.: 774 446 888, www.ingredients-store.com;
MONTBLANC, Pařížská 98/17, Praha 1, tel.: 234 091 550, www.montblanc.com;
PRESTIGE SELECTION, www.prestigeselection.cz;
SONNENTOR, www.sonnentor.com;
ZUZANA KUBÍČKOVÁ, Anny Letenské 12, Praha 2, www.zuzanakubickova.com.